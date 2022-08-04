Amazon’s free streaming TV is now available in Germany

Amazon has completed the previously announced launch of its free streaming service, Freevee, in Germany. The service, previously known as IMDb TV, launched initially in the US followed by an expansion into the UK last September.

Offering a mix of original first run commissions and archive titles, the advert supported service is available within the Prime Video app on third party smart TVs and streaming devices and as a dedicated standalone app on Amazon’s own Fire TV range.

“In the U.S. and the UK we have quickly differentiated ourselves in the free streaming landscape through a hybrid of exclusive Originals from Amazon Studios and highly sought-after movies and television,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, Amazon Freevee.

“We look forward to building on this momentum, and establishing Amazon Freevee as the premier AVOD destination in Germany as we deliver customers a growing slate of widely appealing content through a personalized streaming experience.”