Amazon’s Jason Bourne prequel gets new trailer

Amazon has released a new trailer for Treadstone, the much anticipated new drama set in the world of Jason Bourne.

Coming to Prime Video around the world (outside the US) in more than 200 countries and territories on 10th January 2020, the show explores the origin story and present-day actions of Operation Treadstone, the infamous, covert CIA Black Ops programme that uses behaviour modification to turn recruits into nearly superhuman assassins.

Season One of the series will follow sleeper agents across the globe as they’re mysteriously “awakened” to resume their deadly missions and stars Jeremy Irvine, Tracy Ifeachor, Omar Metwally, Brian J. Smith, Hyo Joo Han, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Emilia Schüle and Michelle Forbes.

Produced by UCP, Treadstone is developed by and executive produced by Tim Kring (Heroes). Ben Smith and Jeffrey Weiner (Bourne franchise) executive produce.