Amazon’s Kindle gains a higher res screen, USB-C charging and more storage ￼

Amazon has updated its entry level Kindle ebook reader to include an improved screen resolution of 300 ppi – up from the 167 ppi on the previous generation – plus USB-C charging and a doubling of its internal storage to 16 GB.

Like its predecessor, the updated Kindle features a front light to enable reading in dark surroundings and gains a dark mode feature but omits the amber ‘warm light’ found on the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis.

The updated model comes in a choice of black or denim and Amazon claims a battery life of up to six weeks, although this depends on a number of factors including screen brightness and daily usage. 

On sale in the UK from October 12th with a list price of £84.99, or £94.99 for the ad-free version, the new Kindle 11th generation is available to pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*.

Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices and Services, said: “With a high-resolution display that delivers three-times more pixels than our previous base Kindle, USB-C charging, 16GB of storage, and built-in adjustable front light, the new ultralight Kindle is the latest example of how we continue to bring premium features to our most affordable devices for even more customers to enjoy”.

