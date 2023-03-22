Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service goes live in the UK

Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service is now available in the UK, allowing Prime members to stream games on a wide range of devices, including the retailer’s own Fire TV range.

The Luna game catalogue includes casual games, retro classics, and AAA titles with a rotating section available to Prime subscribers at no additional cost in addition to optional subscription services; Luna+, Ubisoft+ Multi Access and Jackbox Games.

Players benefit from having no lengthy downloads or updates, expensive consoles, or complicated setup.

In addition to the Luna service*, the Luna controller, which works with Windows, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook and Android devices, is now also available to order from Amazon.co.uk*.

“With Amazon Luna, we’re making gaming easier and more convenient by offering instant access to console-quality games on devices customers already own,” said Eric Saarnio, vice president, Amazon Devices International.

“Gamers in the U.S. have been enjoying Luna for the past year so we’re thrilled to now expand the service to customers in Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.”