Amazon’s Prime Video scoops UK rights to new Alex Rider series

Anthony Horowitz’s new Alex Rider series will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from June 4th.

The new 8-part series is based on Point Blanc, the second novel in the best-selling franchise, and stars Otto Farrant as Alex Rider, a London based teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage.

Pressured to help investigate his uncle’s death, and how it connects to the assassination of two high-profile billionaires, Alex reluctantly assumes a new identity and goes undercover in a remote boarding school called Point Blanc.

Isolated far above the snowline in the French Alps, Point Blanc claims to set the troubled teenage children of the ultra-rich back onto the right track. As Alex digs deeper, he discovers the students are in fact the subjects of a disturbing plan which Alex will have to risk his life to stop.

Horowitz serves as an Executive Producer alongside Jill Green, Eve Gutierrez, series writer Guy Burt, and Andreas Prochaska, who also co-directed the series with Christopher Smith.

In addition to Farrant, Alex Rider stars Stephen Dillane as Alan Blunt, commander of The Department, a secret underworld offshoot of MI6, Vicky McClure as Mrs. Jones, Blunt’s second in command, Brenock O’Connor as Rider’s best friend Tom Harris, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́ as Jack Starbright, Ace Bhattii as Crawley, Marli Siu as Kyra and Andrew Buchan as Ian Rider.

“We are thrilled to bring our Prime members this cinematic drama based on one of literatures most loved characters,” said Chris Bird, Head of Content, EU.

“Fans of the book franchise will be delighted to hear that this new series is created by Alex Rider author Anthony Horowitz, alongside outstanding talent both in front and behind the camera.

“We know that there is huge anticipation for this TV series imagining of an iconic book franchise, so we’re delighted to have secured this show exclusively for Prime members in the UK.”

Horowitz said: “I was thrilled to hear that Prime Video will introduce the Alex Rider TV series to fans.

“This is such a huge, popular platform and feels like a natural home for the series. I hope that this is the start of a long creative partnership…with another twelve books ready to go!”

“At a time when the world is looking for heroes, who better to come to our aid than Alex Rider?” said Wayne Garvie, Sony Pictures Television, President, International Production,

“We’re thrilled that Amazon Prime Video will be the place for Brits to watch one of their great local heroes take on global evil.”