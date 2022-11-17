AMC and Free League Publishing partner for Walking Dead RPG series

A new Walking Dead RPG Series is set for release late next year from Free League Publishing and Genuine Entertainment Partner in association with AMC Networks.

The Walking Dead Universe Roleplaying Game will debut on Kickstarter in Spring 2023, offering early access to the Core Rulebook, a Starter Set, and other premium accessories and limited-run exclusives long before its Fall 2023 retail release.

A co-production between AMC Networks and the award-winning tabletop publisher, which is working closely with key forces behind the franchise, including Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple and Head of AMC Networks Publishing Mike Zagari, the ongoing RPG series will introduce new story elements while drawing inspiration from the current series and upcoming spin-offs.



“The Walking Dead has always been about characters – and audiences, by extension – facing impossible life and death choices,” says Gimple.

“Now, fans can face these choices head on, putting themselves in the world of the Walking Dead – at any time in the timeline, encountering familiar faces and places and brand-new ones and, within our apocalypse, making the biggest choice: Who are you going to be? We’ve seen a lot of stories in the Walking Dead Universe, now it’s time to see yours.”

To immerse fans in this new extension of The Walking Dead Universe, AMC Networks, Free League, and Genuine Entertainment will also produce a limited Liveplay series, where real players will roll the dice at the game table and play an actual The Walking Dead Universe RPG campaign filmed in real-time.

Featuring original events pulled from the series’ writers’ room, the Liveplay series will follow new characters who intersect with core story elements and cross paths with a familiar face or two.

The game is directed by Free League co-founders Tomas Härenstam (Alien RPG, Blade Runner RPG) and Nils Karlén, with Nils Hintze (Tales from the Loop RPG, Vaesen – Nordic Horror Roleplaying) as lead writer, Gustaf Ekelund (Twilight: 2000 RPG) and Martin Grip (Alien RPG, Blade Runner RPG) as lead artists, and Genuine Entertainment’s Joe LeFavi (Alien RPG, Blade Runner RPG, Dune, The Dragon Prince) as producer and brand manager on the game series.

For more news and previews, visit thewalkingdead-rpg.com.