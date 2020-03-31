AMC and Orange TV launch new on-demand service

AMC’s international arm is teaming up with Orange TV in Spain to launch AMC Selekt, a new on-demand service offering more than 5,000 programs throughout the year.

Available to Orange TV customers at no additional cost, the service will include programming from AMC, Canal Hollywood, SundanceTV, DARK, XTRM, Odisea, Canal Cocina, Canal Decasa, Canal Panda and Sol Música.

Manuel Balsera, EVP and Managing Director of AMC Networks International Southern Europe, said: “AMC Selekt is a content ecosystem with a wide range of themes, genres and formats from our acclaimed and award-winning television channels.

“It is the largest channel network library available in Spain and, more importantly, the most diverse. We are delighted that AMC Selekt is debuting with Orange TV, which is one of our main distribution partners in the market.”

Josep Maria Rabes, Director of Orange TV in Spain, added: “It is a privilege for Orange TV to be able to incorporate the content of such a renowned company in the entertainment industry, AMC Networks, and to launch, as a world first, its great on-demand television service.

“Once again, this will enable Orange customers to enjoy, as always, the best content for the whole family and with the best image and sound quality, whenever and wherever they want.”