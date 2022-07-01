AMC announces UK TV premiere for Lodge 49

AMC announced today that season one of Lodge 49 will make its UK TV premiere on Sunday, 31st July at 9pm on AMC, exclusively to BT TV customers.



The series Is billed as a “light-hearted, endearing modern fable” set in Long Beach, California about a disarmingly optimistic local ex-surfer, Dud (Wyatt Russell), who’s drifting after the death of his father and collapse of the family business.

Dud finds himself on the doorstep of a rundown fraternal lodge where a middle-aged plumbing salesman and “Luminous Knight” of the order, Ernie (Brent Jennings), welcomes him into a world of cheap beer, easy camaraderie and the promise of Alchemical mysteries that may — or may not — put Dud on the path to recover the idyllic life he’s lost.



Jim Gavin (author, Middle Men) serves as creator, writer, and executive-producer alongside showrunner Peter Ocko (“Pushing Daisies,” “The Office”). Additional executive producers include Paul Giamatti (“Billions,” Sideways, “Outsiders,” “Hoke”), Dan Carey (“Outsiders,” “Hoke,” John Dies at the End, All Is Bright) and Jeff Freilich (“Halt and Catch Fire,” “Grace and Frankie”).

AMC is available on BT TV, channel number 332, and is also available in HD on channel 381. AMC content is also available to watch as catch up on the BT Player.

