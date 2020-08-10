AMC announces voice cast for first-ever animated primetime drama

AMC has announced the cast for Pantheon, its first-ever animated primetime drama.

Based on a collection of short stories from Ken Liu about Uploaded Intelligence, or, human consciousness uploaded to the ‘Cloud,’ Pantheon is created and written by Showrunner Craig Silverstein (Turn, Nikita, Terra Nova) with Liu serving as consulting producer and Titmouse Inc., animation studio also attached.

Produced by AMC Studios, AMC has placed an initial order for two seasons of the speculative fiction series consisting of eight one-hour episodes each.

Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii Five-O, Always Be My Maybe), Katie Chang (The Bling Ring), Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora, Little Miss Sunshine), Rosemarie DeWitt (Little Fires Everywhere, Rachel Getting Married), Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight, Thank You For Smoking, Ambush), Taylor Schilling (Orange Is The New Black), Ron Livingston (Loudermilk, A Million Little Things, Search Party), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley, American Dad), Raza Jaffrey (Homeland, Code Black) and Scoot McNairy (Narcos: Mexico, Argo) lead a cast rounded out by Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog, Little Fires Everywhere), Grey Griffin (Star Wars Resistance, Scooby Doo Guess Who), SungWon Cho (Anime Crimes Division, Borderlands 3), Kevin Durand (DC’s Swamp Thing, Ballers), Samuel Roukin (A Call To Spy, TURN: Washington’s Spies) andKrystina Alabado (Broadway’s Mean Girls, God Friended Me).

“Ken’s engaging and thought-provoking short stories pave the way for a deeply gripping series, and I couldn’t ask for a greater group of talented voices to bring these complex characters to life,” said Silverstein.

In its first season, Pantheon focuses on Maddie (Chang), a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online.

The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David (Kim), whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or “UI,” but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.