AMC confirms airdate for season 3 of Eli Roth’s History of Horror

Photo Credit: Ramona Rosales/AMC

The third season of Eli Roth’s History of Horror will premiere on Tuesday 2nd November at 21:00 GMT on AMC, the movie and drama series available exclusively on BT TV.



The new season will tackle the topics of Sequels (That Don’t Suck), Infections, Psychics, Apocalyptic Horror, Holiday Horror and Mad Scientists.

Among the interviewees joining Roth, who returns as host and executive producer, are Cate Blanchett, Margaret Cho, Jeffrey Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Geena Davis, Robert Englund, Vanessa Hudgens, Elliott Knight, Greg Nicotero, Jonah Ray, Giovanni Ribisi, Jessica Rothe, Madeleine Stowe, Quentin Tarantino, Jennifer Tilly, and Edgar Wright.