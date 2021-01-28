AMC confirms Fear the Walking Dead return date

Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Lennie James as Morgan Jones – Fear the Walking Dead. Photo Credit: Ryan Green/AMC

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the second half its sixth season on Monday 12th April on AMC, BT TV’s exclusive drama and movie channel.

The first episode will air at 02:00 BST simultaneously with the US broadcast and will be repeated later that evening at 21:00.

The new episodes see John Glover, Nick Stahl and Keith Carradine join series regulars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Maggie Grace, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Colby Hollman, Zoe Colletti, Jenna Elfman and Rubén Blades.

As Morgan’s (James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls.

The season reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed.

When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, “The End is the Beginning.”