AMC confirms Ride with Norman Reedus will return for a fifth series

Image: AMC

AMC has ordered a fifth series of its popular motorcycle travelogue series, Ride with Norman Reedus.

The show follows the Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast as he and a riding companion explore different cultures and experience the best scenery, food, nature and local activities in the US and around the world.

Season four, which debuts next March, features a The Walking Dead Dixon Brothers reunion with Reedus journeying through Alabama and Georgia with his former co-star, Michael Rooker.

Reedus will also be riding through Kentucky, and expanding his international travels with rides in Japan, Costa Rica and Uruguay. Guest riders include Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us), Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead), Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld), Dom Rocket, and Becky Goebel.

The six-part fifth season will begin production early in the new year,

“Ride not only gives me the chance to share my passion for motorcycle culture, but also the opportunity to explore new places around the world and meet some incredible people on the journey,” said Reedus.

“I’m so excited for fans to see this upcoming season and to get on the road for season five! And I can’t wait to see which location fans chose for me to visit next year.”