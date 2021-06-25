AMC green lights Interview with the Vampire series

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is being turned into a new series for AMC and its AMC+ streaming service.

Last year the broadcaster acquired the rights to Rice’s iconic works, encompassing 18 titles including the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series. Interview is the first title in the collection to be developed.

Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Halt and Catch Fire, Rectify), who has an overall agreement with AMC Studios, is taking the lead on developing the full Anne Rice collection purchased by AMC into a streaming and television franchise and universe.

Rolin Jones (Perry Mason, Friday Night Lights), who also has an overall development deal with AMC Studios, is serving as showrunner and executive producer of Interview.

The series has been greenlit for an eight-episode first season. Johnson is also an executive producer. Anne and Christopher Rice are non-writing executive producers.

“The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating,” Johnson said.

“Having previously produced films from such singular works, I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material. I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work.”

Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said: “This is a day we have been looking forward to since we acquired this legendary Anne Rice collection a little more than a year ago.

“This story already has millions of fans in the U.S. and around the world, we can’t wait to share this new interpretation of the classic brought to life by Rolin and Mark, as we continue to work on developing the entire collection.

“With ‘The Walking Dead,’ this Anne Rice collection and our majority stake in Agatha Christie Limited through our own Acorn TV, we are proud to have the stewardship of three unique, fan-forward and beloved franchises and universes, which we are only just beginning to explore.”