AMC UK to show Jamie Bell spy drama Turn: Washington’s Spies

AMC is bringing period spy drama, Turn: Washington’s Spies, to its UK channel which is available exclusively to BT TV customers.

The series, which ran from 2014-2017 and has previously been available on Prime Video, will make its UK TV broadcast premiere on Monday 21st June at 9pm.

Based on Alexander Rose’s novel Washington’s Spies, the series sees farmer Abe (Jamie Bell) and a group of his friends become unlikely spies and turn the tide in America’s fight for independence.

Every daring act, every vicious betrayal, every fatal mistake each friend makes resonates in the world around them and literally creates history. Ultimately, this epic drama is about one man at war with himself.

Torn between his ideals and his desires, Abe’s personal fight for independence and the daring decisions he’s forced to make pulls him into the fight against his will and sets him on a treacherous journey, changing him from someone living in a world that controls him, to living in a world that he controls.



Joining Bell are Seth Numrich as Ben Tallmadge, Daniel Henshall as Caleb Brewster, Heather Lind as Anna Strong, Kevin R. McNally as Judge Richard Woodhull, Meegan Warner as Mary Woodhull, Burn Gorman as Major Hewlett, Angus MacFadyen as Robert Rogers, JJ Feild as Major John André and Samuel Roukin as Captain Simcoe.