AMC’s Hidive unveils upgraded website and apps for Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV

Hidive, the anime-focused streaming service from AMC Networks, has revamped its offering and launched new apps for popular devices including Apple TV 4K, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV and mobile devices.

The service is available in the UK, US, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand and offers a 7-day free trial to new users.

The new website and apps feature a redesigned user interface and simplified menu plus enhancements to content discovery, user curation, and playback options. The service has also introduced offline viewing which it says is “one of the most highly requested features”.

“It’s an exciting day for Hidive, as we rollout our new website and apps, marrying our high-quality and popular anime content with the best possible streaming experience,” said Hidive President, John Ledford.

“With a multitude of upgrades and new features across the service, subscribers can not only easily find and quickly watch the movies and series they want, but also download and take their favorite anime with them – whenever and wherever they want.”