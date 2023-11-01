AMC’s Interview with the Vampire TV series gets UK Blu-ray release next week

Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) Image: BBC/AMC Network Entertainment LLC

AMC’s critically acclaimed adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire comes to Blu-ray next week.

Currently airing on BBC One and iPlayer, the gloriously told series was one of AMC’s biggest-ever debuting dramas and has already been renewed for a second season.

Synopsis:

In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) seeks to tell the story of his life, or afterlife, to renowned journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

Beginning in early 20th century New Orleans, Louis’ story follows his relationship with the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and their formed family, including teen fledgling Claudia (Bailey Bass).

Together, the vampire family endures immortality, in New Orleans and beyond.

Executive produced by award-winning producer Mark, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice, the series’ first season consists of seven episodes.