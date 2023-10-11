AMC’s Interview with the Vampire makes its UK debut this week 

Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) Image: BBC/AMC Network Entertainment LLC

The critically acclaimed TV adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire debuts on BBC iPlayer this week.

The series follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) and their epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist Lestat’s offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion.

But his new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat’s newest fledgling, the teenage vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

Interview with the Vampire was produced by US cable firm AMC and was one of its biggest-ever debuting dramas. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

UK viewers will be able to watch from October 12th.