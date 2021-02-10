AMC’s The Terror is coming to BBC Two and iPlayer

Ciarán Hinds as John Franklin, Tobias Menzies as James Fitzjames, Jared Harris as Francis Crozier – The Terror Season 1. – Photo Credit: Nadav Kander/AMC

The Terror, a fictionalised account of Captain Sir John Franklin’s lost expedition to the Arctic, is coming to BBC Two and iPlayer.

Executive Produced by Ridley Scott for AMC, the ten-part drama features a stellar cast of names including Jared Harris, Tobias Menzies and Ciarán Hinds. The drama originally aired in the UK on BT TV.

The story follows the Royal Navy’s perilous voyage into unchartered territory as the crew attempts to discover the Northwest Passage. Faced with treacherous conditions, limited resources, dwindling hope and fear of the unknown, the crew is pushed to the brink of extinction.

Frozen, isolated and stuck at the end of the earth, The Terror highlights all that can go wrong when a group of men, desperate to survive, struggle not only with the elements, but with each other.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisitions, said: “The Terror is an atmospheric, character-driven drama, full of menace and foreboding, which will thrill and chill BBC viewers all the way to its icy denouement.”