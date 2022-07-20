AMR secures global distribution rights to Wild West documentary series, The Frontier

Image: Abacus Media Rights

Abacus Media Rights has secured worldwide distribution rights for The Frontier, a new six-part documentary created and produced by Emmy-nominated Daniel Sharp at Dash Pictures and financed by AMR’s parent company, Amcomri Productions.

The series is currently being filmed in Texas and will use a mix of cinematic reconstructions, new interviews and state-of-the-art cinematic graphics and maps to explore and debunk myths from the Wild West.

Jonathan Ford, Managing Director at AMR commented: “Dash Pictures has developed a distinctive and engaging unscripted series which will take the viewer into an all-immersive adventure into a fascinating part of history.

“While we think we know what it was like to live in the Wild West through the cowboy films we’ve all seen, this documentary will expose the real dangers, heartbreak, struggle and the bravery that was shouldered by so many to build America.”

Robert Price, CEO of Amcomri Entertainment, said: “We are extremely pleased to have greenlit this fascinating series from factual experts Dash Pictures. Daniel has a unique ability to bring the past alive in a way that captivates viewers, and which will appeal to AMR’s strong client base around the world.”

Daniel Sharp added: “The history of the Frontier is a tale of conquest, but also one of survival, persistence, and the merging of peoples and cultures that gave birth and continuing life to America. We are thrilled to be bringing this gripping story to life.”