Amy Seimetz’s She Dies Tomorrow now available on streaming platforms

Kate Sheil in She Dies Tomorrow by Amy Seimetz

Amy Seimetz’s neon-soaked nightmare, She Dies Tomorrow, is now available on Curzon Home Cinema, BFI Player and Digital Download courtesy of Blue Finch Film Releasing.

Synopsis:

After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy’s (Kate Lyn Sheil, You’re Next) carefully mended life begins to unravel.

Following a visit from her initially pragmatic friend Jane (Jane Adams, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), it becomes clear that Amy’s delusions of certain death have become contagious to those around her.

Amy and her friends’ lives begin to spiral out of control in a tantalising descent into madness…

Starring: Kate Lyn Sheil, Jane Adams, Josh Lucas (Le Mans 66), Chris Messina (Birds of Prey), Michelle Rodriguez (The Fast and the Furious) and Adam Wingard (director, You’re Next, The Guest), She Dies Tomorrow was written and directed by Amy Seimetz and was an Official Selection at SXSW 2020.

The film was produced by Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson (Spring, The Endless).