Ana Carrasco celebrated in new Rakuten TV documentary

Rakuten TV launches today its latest original documentary film, Ride Your Dream, which focusses on the pioneering female racer Ana Carrasco – the first women to win a Superbikes world championship.

Ride Your Dream uncovers Carrasco’s inspiring journey from the beginning, offering viewers an intimate portrait of an extraordinary women who broke through the barriers on her own terms, with the unconditional support of her family and team.

Carrasco says; “Everything I’ve achieved helps break barriers and makes the path easier for the next women who will come next.

“I am very happy to let people know about my story, drawing attention to women in the motorbike industry.

“Ride Your Dream tells a story in which everyone can achieve whatever they want – and ride their own path to achieve their dreams – no matter how difficult they are.”

Ride Your Dream is available free and exclusively on Rakuten TV