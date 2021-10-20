Anakin Skywalker’s Revenge of the Sith lightsaber up for sale in latest Prop Store auction

Over 100 Star Wars lots, including Stormtrooper helmet from Return of the Jedi and Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber from Revenge of the Sith, are to be sold as part of Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction between Tuesday 9th to Thursday 11th November 2021.

Other lots include Darth Maul’s hero lightsaber from The Phantom Menace which is estimated to sell between £40,000 – £60,000 ($55,000 – $82,500) and C-3PO’s Hand from The Empire Strikes Back, estimated between £15,000 – £20,000 ($20,610 – $27,480).

Also up for sale are:

Light-up ILM X-wing Filming Miniature from STAR WARS: EP VI – RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983). Estimate £200,000 – £300,000 ($274,800 – $412,200)

Stormtrooper Helmet from STAR WARS: EP VI – RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983). Estimate £100,000 – £150,000 ($137,400 – $206,100)

Light-up R2-M80/KR2-M80/R2-F1P Remote Control Droid from STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY (2016) AND SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (2018). Estimate £100,000 – £150,000 ($137,400 – $206,100)

Darth Maul’s (Ray Park) Hero Lightsaber from STAR WARS: EP I – THE PHANTOM MENACE (1999). Estimate £40,000 – £60,000 ($54,960 – $82,440)

Anakin Skywalker’s (Hayden Christensen) Hero Lightweight Belt Lightsaber from STAR WARS: EP III – REVENGE OF THE SITH (2005). Estimate £40,000 – £60,000 ($54,960 – $82,440)

Senator Bail Organa’s (Jimmy Smits) Hero Blaster from STAR WARS: EP III – REVENGE OF THE SITH (2005). Estimate £20,000 – £30,000 ($27,480 – $41,220)

C-3PO’s (Anthony Daniels) Hand from STAR WARS: EP V – THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980). Estimate £15,000 – £20,000 ($20,610 – $27,480)

Hoth Rebel Trooper Pistol from STAR WARS: EP V – THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980). Estimate £15000 – £20000 ($20,610 – $27,480)

Untrimmed UK “Gone with the Wind” Style A Quad from STAR WARS: EP V – THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980). Estimate £10,000 – £15,000 ($13,740 – $20,610)

Death Star Gun Tower Model Miniature from STAR WARS: EP VI – RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983). Estimate £10,000 – £15,000 ($13,740 – $20,610Promotional DNA Productions Darth Vader Tour Costume from STAR WARS: ORIGINAL TRILOGY VHS RELEASE (1995). Estimate £10,000 – £15,000 ($13,740 – $20,610)

Registration is now open and online proxy bids can be submitted online. The auction will be live streamed online for fans to track the action and participate in bidding themselves.

Stephen Lane, Prop Store CEO, commented on the upcoming auction – “We’re thrilled to be back with another amazing collection of Star Wars treasures.

“Fans will have the opportunity to get their hands on some truly iconic pieces from the Star Wars universe, spanning from A New Hope (1979) to The Last Jedi (2017).

“These incredible lots will be sold together with over 1,000 props and costumes at Prop Store’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction between 9th – 11th November 2021.”