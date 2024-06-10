Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy is getting a 20th anniversary 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release

The 20th anniversary of Will Ferrell’s Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy is being marked with a new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release on August 5th.
Set in the 1970s, film marked tells the ridiculously funny story of a testosterone-filled newsroom threatened by the arrival of an ambitious female anchor.
Anchorman marked the feature directorial debut of Adam McKay who co-wrote the movie with Will Ferrell who stars as the titular, moustachioed hero.
Ferrell’s co-stars include Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, David Koechner, and Fred Willard, along with a cavalcade of cameos.
Hailing from Paramount Home Entertainment, the Collector’s Edition includes the remastered theatrical version of the film in sparkling 4K Ultra HD, plus two Blu-ray Discs with more than two hours of legacy bonus content:
Blu-ray Disc 1
- Theatrical and Extended versions of the film branched
- Commentary by Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Lou Rawls, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, and Christina Applegate
- Deleted & Extended Scenes
- Bloopers
- “Afternoon Delight” Music Video
- ESPN SportsCenter Audition – Ron Burgundy
Blu-ray Disc 2
- Wake Up Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie
- Intro-Commentary with Will Ferrell and Aaron Zimmerman
- PSA
- Award Speech
- Raw Footage “Good Takes”
- “Afternoon Delight” Recording Session
- Interviews
- Specials
- Cast Auditions
- Table Read 6/2/03
- Rehearsals
- Playback Video
- Commercial Break
- Trailers