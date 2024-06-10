SEENIT

Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy is getting a 20th anniversary 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release

The 20th anniversary of Will Ferrell’s Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy is being marked with a new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release on August 5th.

Set in the 1970s, film marked tells the ridiculously funny story of a testosterone-filled newsroom threatened by the arrival of an ambitious female anchor.  

Anchorman marked the feature directorial debut of Adam McKay who co-wrote the movie with Will Ferrell who stars as the titular, moustachioed hero.  

Ferrell’s co-stars include Christina Applegate, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, David Koechner, and Fred Willard, along with a cavalcade of cameos.

Hailing from Paramount Home Entertainment, the Collector’s Edition includes the remastered theatrical version of the film in sparkling 4K Ultra HD, plus two Blu-ray Discs with more than two hours of legacy bonus content:

Blu-ray Disc 1 

  • Theatrical and Extended versions of the film branched 
  • Commentary by Adam McKay, Will Ferrell, Lou Rawls, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, Paul Rudd, David Koechner, and Christina Applegate 
  • Deleted & Extended Scenes 
  • Bloopers 
  • “Afternoon Delight” Music Video 
  • ESPN SportsCenter Audition – Ron Burgundy

Blu-ray Disc 2 

  • Wake Up Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie 
  • Intro-Commentary with Will Ferrell and Aaron Zimmerman 
  • PSA 
  • Award Speech 
  • Raw Footage “Good Takes” 
  • “Afternoon Delight” Recording Session 
  • Interviews 
  • Specials 
  • Cast Auditions 
  • Table Read 6/2/03 
  • Rehearsals 
  • Playback Video 
  • Commercial Break 
  • Trailers

