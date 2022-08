Disney+ has released the trailer for Andor, its latest Star Wars series which debuts on the streaming service on September 21st when fans will be able to enjoy the show’s first three episodes.

The show is a prequel to Rogue One, itself a prequel to the original George Lucas Star Wars trilogy, and sees Diego Luna return as Cassian Andor.

Luna is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller.