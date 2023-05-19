André Rieu 2023 summer concert to screen in UK cinemas 

André Rieu’s brand-new summer concert, Love Is All Around, will screen in over 500 UK cinemas over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment, the full-length concert will transport the audience to the magnificent open-air concert in Maastricht’s historic medieval square and feature popular feel-good classics, show-tunes, and joyous waltzes.

Long-time cinema host, Charlotte Hawkins (Classic FM, Good Morning Britain) will delve behind the scenes to provide access and a stage-side interview with André exclusive to cinema audiences.

Rieu Said: “Love is the music of our hearts, and it knows no boundaries. It is the most wonderful form of emotion and the most beautiful melody that we can play in our lives.

“I wish you all much love and music and I hope you will enjoy this year’s Maastricht concert full of joy and romance in your local cinema.”

Tickets are on sale now at www.andreincinemas.com