Android TV rolls out homescreen updates for Freeview Play devices

Android TV is rolling out an updated homescreen for Freeview Play models, bringing easier access to the live TV guide via a new tile on the ‘On Now’ row which now also offers clearer information for each programme, making it simpler to see what’s on at a glance.

Further updates will bring recommendations from Freeview Play’s catch-up players under the Discover tab.

Simon Hunt, Director of Strategy and Business Development for Freeview Play, commented: “It’s so important that British viewers can easily find the content they love, whether it’s catching up on Line of Duty, or bingeing the Friday Night Dinner box set.

“Working closely with Android TV, we have been able to ensure that the customer journey continues to deliver for UK viewers, and ensures Android TV remains competitive in the British market.”

Ed Corn, Head of Android TV Partnerships, EMEA at Android TV commented: “People in Britain cherish a helpful and smart TV experience.

“We are glad that through our work with Freeview Play more UK viewers will profit from an updated Android TV experience that makes it easy for them to find and watch their favourite shows.”