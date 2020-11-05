Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti’s Palm Springs is coming to Prime Video UK

Andy Samberg’s new film Palm Springs will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Netherlands, France and the UK.

Also starring Cristin Milioti, Palm Springs broke records earlier this year for the biggest sale in the history of the Sundance Film Festival.

The film follows carefree Nyles (Samberg) and reluctant maid of honour Sarah (Milioti) who have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding. Things soon get complicated when the pair find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other.

The film also stars J.K. Simmons (Roy), Meredith Hagner (Misty), Camila Mendes (Tala), Tyler Hoechlin (Abe), and Peter Gallagher (Howard) and is directed by Max Barbakow and written by Andy Siara.

“Palm Springs is the perfect addition to Prime Video’s extensive collection of entertaining films, brought directly and exclusively to Prime members around the world”, said Brad Beale, Vice President, Worldwide Content Acquisition, Prime Video.

“With captivating and hilarious performances, from Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons, and Peter Gallagher, Prime members will fall in love with this instant classic.”

Samberg, who also produced the film. commented: “We’re thrilled that Palm Springs is finally going to reach audiences outside of the U.S. and we hope that all the Prime members in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK, France and the Netherlands enjoy the genre-bending ride!”