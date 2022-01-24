Angela Griffin to head cast of BBC One’s revived Waterloo Road

Programme Name: Waterloo Road S11 – TX: n/a – Episode: Waterloo Road S11 – Teaser (No. n/a) – Picture Shows: Kim Campbell (ANGELA GRIFFIN), Chlo Charles (KATIE GRIFFITHS), Donte Charles (ADAM THOMAS) – (C) Wall To Wall – Photographer: Paul Husband

Original cast members Angela Griffin, Adam Thomas and Katie Griffiths have been confirmed as returning for the BBC’s revival of Waterloo Road.

Axed by the BBC in 2015, the series has remained popular with long-term fans and has also attracted a new audience through iPlayer. Its return was announced last year after BBC bosses promised to make more returning and continuing drama set outside London and the South.

Griffin reprises her role as Kim Campbell who is now Headteacher of the school, while Thomas returns as Donte Charles alongside Griffiths as Chlo Charles.

Griffin said: “I feel really honoured to be joining the new series of Waterloo Road. It is exciting to be stepping back into Kim’s shoes and I can’t wait to explore her life, character and how she has evolved since we last met her.

“The writers have some amazing storylines planned and I’m looking forward to welcoming viewers back to Waterloo Road.”

Thomas said: “I’m so excited to go back to where it all started! Waterloo Road was a huge part of my life and career so to go back 15 years later is a dream come true.

“I feel so blessed to have been given this opportunity to get back to acting and doing what I love! I can’t wait to see some old faces and some new. I know this series is going to be the best one yet…”

Griffiths added: “I am incredibly excited to be returning to Waterloo Road – loved by all who make and watch it! Chlo was my first professional acting role, and I feel so lucky to be part of the show again. I can’t wait to see what stories unfold!”

Filming for the new run is set to start in Greater Manchester next month. Further details about cast, storylines and transmission will be announced in due course.