The Celestial Toymaker – BBC reveals trailer for animated reconstruction of classic Doctor Who story 

A newly animated reconstruction of the classic Doctor Who story, The Celestial Toymaker, is coming to DVD and Blu-ray.
The four-part story originally aired in 1966 and saw the first Doctor (William Hartnell) and companions Steven and Dodo confronted by The Celestial Toymaker (Michael Gough), a mysterious figure who challenges to Tardis crew to a series of bizarre and very dangerous games.
The character, never seen on TV since his first appearance, is set to return to confront David Tennant’s 14th Doctor in the last of the three specials marking the show’s 60th anniversary.
Three of the original episodes are missing from the BBC’s archives but have now been animated in both colour and black and white for this new release.
Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.
Special features:
Disc One
- Episodes 1-4 – Animation – Black and White
- Episodes 1-3 – Reconstruction
- Episode 4 – Original 1966 Episode newly restored
- New Audio Commentaries
Disc Two
- Episodes 1-4 – Animation – Colour
- Making The Animation
- Doctor Who Escape Room – Team First Doctor
- Sylvester McCoy Introduction for episode 4 as per the original VHS release
- Photo Gallery
- PDF Material including camera scripts