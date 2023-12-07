The Celestial Toymaker – BBC reveals trailer for animated reconstruction of classic Doctor Who story 

A newly animated reconstruction of the classic Doctor Who story, The Celestial Toymaker, is coming to DVD and Blu-ray.

The four-part story originally aired in 1966 and saw the first Doctor (William Hartnell) and companions Steven and Dodo confronted by The Celestial Toymaker (Michael Gough), a mysterious figure who challenges to Tardis crew to a series of bizarre and very dangerous games.

The character, never seen on TV since his first appearance, is set to return to confront David Tennant’s 14th Doctor in the last of the three specials marking the show’s 60th anniversary.

Three of the original episodes are missing from the BBC’s archives but have now been animated in both colour and black and white for this new release.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Special features:

Disc One

Episodes 1-4 – Animation – Black and White

Episodes 1-3 – Reconstruction

Episode 4 – Original 1966 Episode newly restored

New Audio Commentaries

Disc Two