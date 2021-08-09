Animated retelling of Night of the Living Dead is heading to Blu-ray

A newly animated retelling of George A. Romero’s 1968 horror classic Night of the Living Dead is coming to Blu-ray & DVD on October 4th via Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

The Blu-ray is exclusively available at HMV.

Presented by The Long Game in association with Hemisphere Entertainment, Night of the Animated Dead includes never-before-seen, exclusive animated scenes not found in the original live-action film.

Synopsis:

Siblings Barbara and Johnny visit their father’s grave in a remote cemetery in Pennsylvania when they are suddenly set upon by zombies. Barbara flees and takes refuge in an abandoned farmhouse along with stranded motorist Ben and four local survivors found hiding in the cellar.

Together, the group must fight to stay alive against the oncoming horde of zombies while also confronting their own fears and prejudices.

The film features the voice talents of Josh Duhamel (Jupiter’s Legacy, Transformers) as Harry Cooper, Dulé Hill (The West Wing, Psych) as Ben, Katharine Isabelle (Ginger Snaps) as Barbara, James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things, Psych) as Tom, Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica) as Judy, Will Sasso (MadTV) as Sheriff McClelland, Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) as Johnny and Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing) as Helen Cooper.

Special Features: