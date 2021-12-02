Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches gets AMC TV adaptation

AMC has greenlit a new series based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, its second series based on the author’s books since acquiring rights to her catalogue last year.

Named Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the series will follow the previously announced Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire with a late 2022 premiere.

The series will focus on an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

AMC is overseeing development of the full Anne Rice collection into a streaming and television universe, with Rice and son Christopher serving as executive producers on all series and films.

“2022 will be the biggest year for original programming in the history of our company, and we are literally over the moon that it will now include the first two series in an expanding Anne Rice universe built around stories and characters that have captivated millions of fans around the world,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks.

“We are also extremely fortunate to have such talented storytellers as Esta and Michelle guiding this adaptation, which will follow the first season of ‘Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire’ late next year.”