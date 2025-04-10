Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches gets third season

© 2022 AMC Network Entertainment LLC. All Rights Reserved.,Production

AMC has confirmed that Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will return for a third season which will be set in Salem, Massachusetts.

In addition, the broadcaster has announced that Emmy Award-winning producer and writer Thomas Schnauz (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) will join the show as co-showrunner alongside Esta Spalding.

It says the upcoming season “will dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new ‘spellbound’ families and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore.”

Starring Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa and Alyssa Jirrels, the series concluded its second season in the US on March 2.

The show’s first season aired in the UK on the BBC and iPlayer. A UK broadcast date for season 2 has yet to be confirmed.

The show is part of AMC’s Anne Rice Immortal Universe which also includes Interview with the Vampire and The Talamasca: The Secret Order, which debuts later this year.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said:“The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe.

“Tom Schnauz has a storied history with AMC, and we’re elated to have him join the talented Esta Spalding and our Mayfair cast for a season that will explore a larger world of witchery and Mayfair family secrets as we continue to build out this dynamic franchise.”

Spalding commented: “I am thrilled to welcome Tom Schnauz to our team for the third season of Mayfair Witches. A contemporary twist on the Salem story, it promises to be our most delicious yet.”

Schnauz added: “I’m incredibly excited to reunite with both AMC and Mark Johnson on Mayfair Witches. The work I’ve done so far with Esta Spalding on season three has been fantastic and fun and we’re hoping that translates to the screen for fans and new viewers of the show.”