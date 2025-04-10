Ofcom blocks Radio 2 spin-off and Radio 5 Sports Extra expansion

Media regulator Ofcom is set to block the BBC from expanding the broadcast hours of Radio 5 Sports Extra after concluding it’s likely to have a “significant impact” on commercial outlets, including the talkSPORT Network.

Ofcom says it’s also minded to block plans to launch a new Radio 2 spin-off focusing on music and archive content from the 50s, 60s and 70s as it would likely have a negative impact on commercial operators, including Boom Radio.

It is however allowing three other new stations; Radio 1 Dance, Radio 1 Anthems, and Radio 3 Unwind to go-ahead.

Plans for the new stations and extended running hours for Radio 5 Sports Extra were first unveiled by the BBC in February 2024.

Later that year Ofcom ordered the BBC to stop work on the Radio 2 project until it had been subjected to a full Public Interest Test. However it allowed the other new channels to launch on BBC Sounds.

In today’s provisional decision, Ofcom says the new Radio 2 extension could “deter entry and reduce investment incentives for commercial radio operators more generally, especially for independent radio stations and those that intend to serve audiences that the BBC has moved away from.”

Setting out the reason behind its Radio 5 Sports Extra decision, Ofcom said: “the BBC had not presented sufficient evidence that the changes would especially appeal to its target younger and working-class audiences, nor had it committed to give significant exposure to sports that currently receive less radio coverage”.

The decisions are subject to consultation and a final decision will be made by July 4th.