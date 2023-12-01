Mayfair Witches season one is now on BBC iPlayer 

Image: © 2022 AMC Network Entertainment LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The complete first season of Mayfair Witches, the AMC series based on Anne Rice’s best-selling novels, is now streaming on iPlayer. Episodes will also air weekly on BBC Two from December 6th.

Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy, the eight-part drama follows neurosurgeon Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers that she’s the unlikely heir to a family of witches.

Joining Daddario in the series are Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin and Tongayi Chirisa.

Mayfair Witches is part of AMC’s ‘Immortal Universe’ which includes the network’s critically acclaimed adaptation of Rice’s Interview with the Vampire which is also available for UK audiences to stream on iPlayer.

According to the iPlayer programme information, the series will be available to stream “for over a year”.

Speaking last month Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Mayfair Witches, the second series set in Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, conjures up a darkly distinctive and richly atmospheric companion piece to the critically-acclaimed Interview with the Vampire.”