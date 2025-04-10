Prime Video releases Our Fault teaser trailer

Image © Pablo Ricciardulli

Prime Video has unveiled the teaser trailer for Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra), final part of its Spanish-language adaption of Mercedes Ron’s New York Times best-selling Culpable trilogy.

Set to premiere this October, the film picks up the story after the events of My Fault (Culpa Mía) and Your Fault (Culpa Tuya) and sees Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara reprise the roles of Noah and Nick.

Synopsis:

Jenna and Lion’s wedding sets the stage for the long-awaited reunion between Noah and Nick, sometime after their breakup. Nick’s inability to forgive Noah creates a seemingly insurmountable barrier between them.

He, now heir to his grandfather’s business empire, and she, just starting her career, resist reigniting a flame that still smoulders within them. But now that their paths have crossed again, will love prove stronger than resentment?

The returning cast also includes including Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Victor Varona, Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo, Gabriela Andrada, Álex Béjar, Javier Morgade, Felipe Londoño, and welcoming Fran Morcillo as Simon.

Our Fault was directed by Domingo González, who also serves as writer alongside Sofía Cuenca.