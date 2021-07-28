Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman’s The Father comes to Blu-ray next month

Lionsgate UK is releasing Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman’s double Academy Award and double BAFTA winning film The Father on Blu-ray & DVD from August 30th.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*

*As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Hopkins stars in the eponymous role of a mischievous and highly independent man who, as he ages, refuses all assistance from his daughter Anne (Colman). Yet, such help has become essential following Anne’s decision to move to Paris. As Anne’s father tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

The Father is drawn from the stage play of the same name, which was written by Florian Zeller and launched in Paris in 2012, winning a Moliere Award for Best Play, before hitting Broadway and London’s West End, where it won both Tony and Olivier Awards for Best Actor (for Frank Langella and Kenneth Cranham respectively).

Zeller directed the film adaptation – his feature debut – filmed in London with a British cast, from a screenplay he co-wrote with playwright and screenwriter Christopher Hampton (Atonement, Dangerous Liaisons).