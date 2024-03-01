Anyone But You is this week’s top selling movie 

© 2023 Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc., Kimmel Distribution, LLC and TSG Entertainment II LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Rom-com Anyone But You has debuted in the UK’s Official Film Chart, taking the Number 1 on digital sales only.

A loose adaptation of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, the film sees Bea (Sydney Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) – whose amazing first date quickly dwindled into ice-cold feelings – find themselves unexpectedly reunited at an Australian wedding, and decide to pretend to be a couple.

This week’s Number 2 this week is former chart-topper The Marvels which enjoys a resurgence following its release on Disc formats, while last week’s Number 1 Wonka sits at Number 3.

Oppenheimer climbs three to Number 4, while The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes drops to 5. Last week’s runner-up Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom finishes the week at Number 6.

Two more brand new entries are up next; thriller Miller’s Girl, starring Martin Freeman and Jenna Ortega, debuts at Number 7, while Anthony Hopkins stars in historic biography One Life, landing at Number 8.

Disney’s Wish finishes this week at Number 9, and rounding out the Top 10 is 2021’s Dune, which has enjoyed a resurgence following the release of its sequel Dune: Part Two in cinemas.

The Official Film Chart Top 10 – 28th February 2024