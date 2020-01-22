App thriller Countdown comes to digital download next month

If you could find out exactly when you’re going to die — would you want to know?

When a nurse downloads an app that claims to predict the moment a person will die, it tells her she only has three days to live. With the clock ticking and a figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.

As her friends and colleagues reveal the many decades left on their lives, including Dr. Sullivan played by Peter Facinelli (Twilight Saga), Quinn is shocked to see her clock will run out in three days time.

Initially dismissing the app as a passing internet hoax, she soon discovers people are violently killed at the exact second their clocks run out.

Starring Starring Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Bateman and Peter Facinelli, Countdown is Justin Dec’s directorial debut and arrives on Digital Download on February 17th and DVD on March 2nd.