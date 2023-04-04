Apple and Sony confirm cinema release for Ridley Scott’s Napoleon biopic ahead of Apple TV+ debut

Image: Apple

Ridley Scott’s Napoleon will arrive in cinemas on November 22nd before becoming available on Apple TV+, the iPad and iPhone maker’s global subscription streaming service.

Directed by Scott from a screenplay by David Scarpa, the film stars Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon and looks at his “famous battles, relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind as an extraordinary military leader and war visionary”.

The film is billed as “an original and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine (Vanessa Kirby). “

Napoleon is an Apple Studios production in conjunction with Scott Free Productions and its cinema run is being presented in partnership with Sony Pictures.