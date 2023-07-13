Apple brings ‘Tap to Pay’ to the UK

Image: Apple

Retailers and other businesses can now accept Apple Pay and other in-person contactless payments on their iPhone following the rollout of Apple’s ‘Tap to Pay’ feature to the UK.

To use the feature, retailers need a compatible iPhone XS or later device running the latest iOS version and an authorised app from their payment processor.

At launch support has been enabled in apps from Revolut and Tyl by NatWest, with Apple saying Adyen, Dojo, myPOS, Stripe, SumUp, Viva Wallet, Worldline, and Zettle by PayPal will be supporting the feature “soon”.

In addition, Tap to Pay will also roll out to Apple Store locations in the U.K. in the coming weeks.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said: “Small and medium-sized businesses have long played a vital role in the U.K. economy, and alongside payment platforms, app developers, and payment networks, we’re making it easier than ever for U.K. businesses to seamlessly accept contactless payments and continue to grow their business.”