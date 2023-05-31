Apple confirms airdate for Brie Larson’s Lessons in Chemistry

Apple TV+ has announced that Brie Larson’s upcoming drama series Lessons in Chemistry will debut on October 13th with its first two episodes, followed by one new episode each week.

Based on the best-selling novel by Bonnie Garmus, the drama is set in the early 1950s and follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society.

When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives – and the men who are suddenly listening – a lot more than recipes.

