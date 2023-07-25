Apple confirms August’s Friday Night Baseball schedule

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have confirmed the August 2023 Friday Night Baseball schedule, with all games once again being available to all Apple TV+ subscribers.

Fans in 60 countries and regions can enjoy two matchups over 25 weeks with no local broadcast restrictions.

Games are called each week by Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter).

Brian Gorman and Dale Scott — both former MLB umpires — join to break down rules and calls. Game assignments for announcers will be revealed on a weekly basis.

Lauren Gardner and Siera Santos continue to handle studio hosting duties, with former MLB players Xavier Scruggs and Matt Joyce serving as analysts alongside baseball journalist Russell Dorsey and betting analyst Claudia Bellofatto.

Fans can also access additional MLB programming for free in the Apple TV app, including condensed game recaps after the completion of the live broadcasts each week, classic games, highlights and interviews, and more.

Friday, August 4

Tampa Bay Rays at Detroit Tigers – 6:30 p.m. ET

Houston Astros at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. ET

Friday, August 11

Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at San Francisco Giants – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, August 18

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds – 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, August 25

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox – 7 p.m. ET

Kansas City Royals at Seattle Mariners – 10 p.m. ET