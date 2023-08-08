Apple confirms September’s Friday Night Baseball schedule

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have confirmed the September 2023 Friday Night Baseball schedule, with all games once again being available to all Apple TV+ subscribers.

The matches are available to fans in 60 countries and regions around the world.

Games are called each week by Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter).

They’re joined by former MLB umpires Brian Gorman and Dale Scott who break down rules and calls.

Lauren Gardner and Siera Santos continue to host the Friday Night Baseball studio show hosting duties, with former MLB players Xavier Scruggs and Matt Joyce serving as analysts alongside baseball journalist Russell Dorsey and betting analyst Claudia Bellofatto.

Fans can also access additional MLB programming for free in the Apple TV app, including condensed game recaps after the completion of the live broadcasts each week, classic games, highlights and interviews, and more.

September 1st

Tampa Bay Rays at Cleveland Guardians – 7 p.m. ET

Seattle Mariners at New York Mets – 7 p.m. ET

September 8th

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds – 6:30 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Houston Astros – 8 p.m. ET

September 15th

Tampa Bay Rays at Baltimore Orioles – 7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals – 8 p.m. ET

September 22nd

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers – 10 p.m. ET

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies – 7 p.m. ET

Apple TV+ is available on Apple’s own devices plus a range of set top boxes and streaming devices including Sky Q, Sky Glass, Fire TV, Roku, Android and Google TV devices, plus smart TVs from major brands including Hisense, LG, Sony and Samsung.

Subscriptions cost £6.99 per month (new subscribers get a seven-day free trial) and for a limited period anyone buying a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV step top box or Mac, can claim three months free.

In addition, a number of big name retailers and brands are currently offering extended free trials.