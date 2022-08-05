Apple confirms September’s Friday Night Baseball schedule

Apple has confirmed its Major League Baseball schedule for September, with all games once again being free and available to anyone with internet access via the Apple TV+ app and website.

In addition, it’s been confirmed that the regular Friday night doubleheaders are now also available in Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, and Italy.

Live pre and postgame coverage will continue to be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former MLB players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso, and former MLB umpire Brian Gorman will continue to offer rules analysis and interpretation.

Friday Night Baseball games are available to anyone with internet access across devices where Apple TV+ can be found, including on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, on tv.apple.com, plus smart TVs, streaming sticks, game consoles, and selected set-top boxes.

Users can follow step-by-step instructions to access “Friday Night Baseball” across devices.

Friday, September 2

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves – 7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, September 9

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins – 8 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves at Seattle Mariners – 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, September 16

Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays – 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants – 10 p.m. ET

Friday, September 23

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees – 7 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers – 10 p.m. ET