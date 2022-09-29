Apple confirms Slow Horse series two launch date

Gary Oldman stars in Apple’s Slow Horses. Image: Apple.

Apple TV+ has confirmed that second series of Slow Horses, Gary Oldman’s hit spy series, will debut on December 2nd.

Based on Mick Herron’s ‘Slough House’ series of books, the show follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House.

Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world.

Series two sees long-buried Cold War secrets emerge which threaten to bring carnage to the streets of London. When a liaison with Russian villains takes a fatal turn, our hapless heroes must overcome their individual failings and raise their spy game in a race to prevent a catastrophic incident.

Its first series debuted globally on April 1st and the show has already been renewed for a third and fourth series.

The ensemble cast includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Freddie Fox, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award nominee Jonatha