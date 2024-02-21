Apple launches new sports app for iPhone users

Apple has launched a new sports app which brings real-time scores, stats and fixtures details for multiple sports and leagues to UK, US and Canadian iPhone users.

At launch Apple Sports will support the Premier League, MLS, NBA, NCAA basketball (men’s and women’s), NHL, Bundesliga, LaLiga, Liga MX, Ligue 1, and Serie A. Support for addition leagues, including MLB and NFL, are promised “over time”.

Fans can customise their scoreboards on Apple Sports by following their favourite teams, tournaments, and leagues.

The app allows users to navigate between scores and upcoming games; explore play-by-play information, team stats, line-up details, and live betting odds – Apple notes this last feature can be turned off by the user “at any time.”

In addition, users can tap to go to the Apple TV app to watch live games from Apple and connected streaming apps.

The app is available to all iPhone users whose handsets run iOS 17.2 or later.

“We created Apple Sports to give sports fans what they want — an app that delivers incredibly fast access to scores and stats,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

“Apple Sports is available for free in the App Store, and makes it easy for users to stay up to date with their favourite teams and leagues.”