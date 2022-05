Roku users around the globe can now access Apple’s music streaming service on their device.

Current Apple Music subscribers can log into the app using their existing log-in credentials while new users can get a 1-month free trial by signing-up through the Roku channel store.

The service offers ad-free access to over 90 million songs and 30,000 expert-curated playlists, plus Apple Music Radio and the ability to watch music videos in up to 4K picture quality.