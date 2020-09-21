Apple online store expands to India

Apple is launching a local version of its online store in India this week, with shoppers and owners promised the “full range of products and support” will be available.

“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People.

“We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time.”