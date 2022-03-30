Apple releases trailer for Elisabeth Moss’ Shining Girls

A new trailer has been released for Shining Girls, the new series starring Elisabeth Moss based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling novel which comes to Apple TV+ on April 29th.

Synopsis:

Shining Girls follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. Years after a brutal attack left her in a constantly shifting reality, Kirby Mazrachi learns that a recent murder is linked to her assault.

She teams with veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura) to understand her ever-changing present – and confront her past.

In addition to Moss and Moura, the drama stars Phillipa Soo with Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell rounding out the ensemble cast.