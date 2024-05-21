Apple TV+ acquires Drops of God season two

A second season of Drops of God is heading to Apple TV+, the iPad and iPhone maker’s global streaming service.

Adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi, the series is a Legendary Entertainment production produced by Les Productions Dynamic in association with 22H22 and Adline Entertainment.

Season One dealt with the legacy of Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, whose daughter Camille (Fleur Geffrier) and protégé Issei (Tomohisa Yamashita) found themselves competing to inherit Léger’s extensive wine collection through a series of tastings and challenges.

In season two, the pair once again face a nearly impossible challenge: to uncover the origin of the world’s most wonderful wine, a secret that even Alexandre Léger failed to unlock. Through a series of trials and tests, their quest will take them to far-flung corners of the globe, force them to face their inner demons, and change them forever.

Drops of God season two will be directed by Oded Ruskin, who also directed the first season, and will premiere on Apple TV+ excluding Japan.